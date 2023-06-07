Three Temporary Road Closures Taking Effect

Winnipeg motorists will want to take note of three temporary road closures over the coming days.

Warde Avenue

Warde Avenue, between Dakota Street and St. Mary’s Road, will be closed from Thursday, June 8 at 9 a.m. until Friday, October 27 at 3 p.m. for road construction.

St. Vital Bridge Project

There are a number of temporary closures related to the St. Vital Bridge Project occurring on Saturday, June 10 between 5 a.m. to noon.

Access to the bridge from northbound Osborne Street and southbound Dunkirk Drive will be restricted during the closure. Further, access to Churchill Drive from southbound Osborne will be restricted. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes during the temporary closures and to expect delays.

Westbound Pandora Avenue East

Westbound Pandora Avenue East between Wayoata Street and Ravenhurst Street will close Monday, June 12 at 9 a.m. until Friday, September 29 at 3 p.m. for road construction. This closure includes the north sidewalk.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures. Motorists are advised to allow additional travel time, and use alternate routes to get to their destinations while the closures are in effect.