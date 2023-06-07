Two Police Officers Injured in Crash with Stolen Truck

Two Winnipeg police officers were sent to hospital early Wednesday after being struck in their cruiser by a stolen pickup truck.

Officers spotted the stolen Lincoln Mark pickup at around 4 a.m. near Inkster Boulevard and St. Cross Street.

As police were in the area of Main Street and Belmont Avenue, the stolen truck collided with their cruiser.

ADVERTISEMENT



Two officers were taken to hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A male suspect was taken into custody and treated for his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have additional information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085.

The Independent Investigative Unit of Manitoba has been notified.