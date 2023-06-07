Winnipeg Sea Bears Make $60K Donation to Boys and Girls Club

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have made a $60,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Winnipeg.

Now called BGC Winnipeg for short, team owner and chairman David Asper announced the donation Wednesday to promote and enhance basketball programming for young people across Winnipeg.

The funding will support a two-year pilot project of year-round activities and the purchase of equipment for the clubs.

“I’ve seen the work of the Boys and Girls Clubs and am very proud to support it in a way that gets the kids excited about basketball,” said Asper. “Sport is good for the soul and can be a unifying force. We look forward to seeing smiles on kids faces!”

BGC Winnipeg provides underserved children from the ages of six to 18 with the chance to play organized basketball at no cost, covering uniforms, shoes, transportation and coaching fees. Basketball is the organization’s largest and fastest-growing program.

The Sea Bears also announced 70 percent of its 50-50 proceeds at home games will be donated to BGC Winnipeg. The remaining 30 percent will be donated in support of Project 11, which supports educating students about mental health.

The Sea Bears return to Winnipeg on June 12 to take on the visiting Edmonton Stingers at 7 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre.