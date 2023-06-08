Province Contributing $700K for Chief Peguis Trail Design Study

WINNIPEG — The province is putting up $700,000 towards a feasibility study on extending Chief Peguis Trail.

The funding is half of the City of Winnipeg’s identified costs for the project’s next phase.

“This important trade route project has been on the books for 50 years and population growth in the northwest corner of the city has exploded over that time,” said Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham.

“I know area residents are eager to get this extension moving, as it will remove heavy trucks from residential neighbourhoods, add significant new bike and pedestrian paths to the area, and open up land for much-needed new housing within the city of Winnipeg.”

The province recently contributed another $700,000 to the city for a similar study on widening Kenaston Boulevard.