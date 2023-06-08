Skromeda to Lead Manitoba Film & Music

When the Winnipeg Folk Festival concludes on July 9, executive director Lynne Skromeda will prepare for a new industry role.

Skromeda has been hired to lead Manitoba Film & Music as its new CEO and Manitoba film commissioner effective August 8.

“I am thrilled to bring together my passion for both film and music in taking on this exciting role,” she said in a statement.

“I look forward to working in collaboration with the community and helping to grow the industries so we can bring more Manitoban stories and songs to life and more production to our province.”

Skromeda is well-known in Manitoba’s film and music industry, having led the Winnipeg Folk Festival for more than a decade, including not only the summer festival but the organization’s year-round initiatives.

Prior to the Folk Festival, Skromeda spent 13 years in film and TV, mainly at Winnipeg- and Toronto-based Frantic Films, in several roles as a senior executive, producer and later, president of production.

Rod Bruinooge, Manitoba Film and Music’s interim CEO and film commissioner, will continue in his role into early August to ensure a smooth transition.