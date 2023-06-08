South Perimeter at St. Mary’s Road to Temporarily Close

The South Perimeter Highway at St. Mary’s Road will temporarily close overnight beginning June 12.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure says the closures will run daily from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. until June 30 to accommodate bridge construction.

The ongoing work is part of the South Perimeter Highway and St. Mary’s Road interchange project.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. Drivers looking to bypass Winnipeg should consider using the North Perimeter Highway to avoid delays. For local traffic, a detour using St. Anne’s Road, Bishop Grandin Boulevard and St. Mary’s Road will be in place.