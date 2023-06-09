Traffic Delays Expected for Rock Blasting at Manitoba-Ontario Border

Traffic delays are expected to begin next week as the province conducts rock blasting on the Trans-Canada Highway at the Manitoba-Ontario border.

Work will start on Monday, June 12 and continue for the next four to six weeks.

The rock blasting is part of previously announced preliminary work underway to twin a 700-metre segment of the highway nearest the border to align with Ontario’s new four-lane highway.

Traffic will be stopped for each blast for approximately 15 minutes, depending on site-specific conditions and traffic volumes. Motorists are advised to expect delays.