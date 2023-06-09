RCMP Find Missing First Nations Woman’s Remains 3 Years After Disappearance

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitoba RCMP say they have found the remains of a First Nations woman who was reported missing three years ago.

Police received recent information about the disappearance of Melinda Lynxleg that led officers to an abandoned residence in the rural area of San Clara, Man., near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan boundary.

RCMP crews, including a forensic identification team and a forensic anthropologist, canvassed the area earlier this week.

Lynxleg, who was from Valley River First Nation, was first reported missing in March 2020.

Police said earlier this week they were investigating her disappearance as a homicide.

RCMP are expected to provide more information this afternoon.