Man Charged After Stabbing at Winnipeg Olive Garden

WINNIPEG — An Olive Garden server is recovering in hospital after being stabbed Thursday night while on the job.

Police responded to the Reenders Drive restaurant at around 8 p.m. for the attack, where they say an 18-year-old woman was stabbed repeatedly in the upper body.

Officers learned the suspect was dining at the restaurant at around 7 p.m. for approximately one hour before stabbing the server without provocation, police say. He then fled on foot.

Police and emergency personnel arrived to find the victim receiving medical care from Good Samaritans before she was taken to hospital in unstable condition. She was later upgraded to stable.

Officers located the suspect in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue and arrested him after a brief struggle. A sharp-edged weapon, believed to have been used in the incident, was located on the suspect and seized as evidence.

Police believe the attack was random as both the suspect and victim weren’t previously known to each other.

Robert Alan Ingram, 27, of Winnipeg has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and failing to comply with a probation order. He remains in custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

Watch news conference: