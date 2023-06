Man Killed in Workplace Accident in RM of Rhineland

A 19-year-old man has died after being involved in a workplace accident on Thursday afternoon.

Manitoba RCMP say the incident happened at a construction site on Highway 306, in the RM of Rhineland, just before 1:30 p.m.

According to police, a packer was loaded on a flat deck trailer, when it unexpectedly rolled off and struck an employee.

The man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Pembina Valley RCMP and Workplace Safety and Health continue to investigate.