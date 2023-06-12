Future of Winnipeg’s Air Canada Park Reimagined

Air Canada Park in downtown Winnipeg is set to receive a complete redesign.

The city is investing $2.5 million in the makeover, which will begin in the coming weeks.

Design plans were unveiled Monday during an Indigenous garden planting and celebration event.

“With the renovation of the park starting later this summer, we wanted to continue the tradition of planting the Indigenous Garden and once again celebrate with the community as we work together to advance reconciliation downtown,” said Kate Fenske, CEO of Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“The changes coming will make it a more usable and enjoyable space for everyone who visits here. The redesigned park will also give community groups and the BIZ opportunities for more events and programming.”

The park, which is owned by the City of Winnipeg, will incorporate more green space with better sight lines. It will also be better designed to accommodate small and large gatherings.

Landscape architecture firm Scatliff + Miller + Murray has been leading the community engagement since last fall to help inform the park’s redesign.

Air Canada Park Handout by ChrisDca on Scribd