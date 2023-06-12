Manitoba ATV Rider Killed in Rollover Crash

A 70-year-old man from Faulkner, Manitoba has died following an ATV accident over the weekend.

Lundar RCMP received a report at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday about the missing man and began a search once daylight struck.

Shortly after 5 a.m., RCMP were notified of a single-vehicle ATV rollover on Faulkner Road. The driver was the missing man police had been searching for. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say the rollover occurred on a trail close to Faulkner Road. The driver wasn’t wearing a helmet and was injured by the rolling ATV.

An autopsy is being conducted as RCMP continue to investigate.