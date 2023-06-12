Man Killed in Highway 1 Crash East of Winnipeg

Manitoba RCMP say a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Winnipeg killed one person over the weekend.

Officers responded to the crash at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on the Trans-Canada Highway, near Municipal Road 54E, in the RM of Reynolds.

Police determined a vehicle was travelling westbound when the passenger side of the car struck the left rear corner of a semi-trailer, which was stopped on the north side shoulder of Highway 1.

ADVERTISEMENT



The vehicle, being driven by a 33-year-old Waterloo, Ont. man, continued alongside the semi and struck the driver, who was outside at the time. The car then hit the ditch, killing the 30-year-old Winnipeg passenger, who police say wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. The man driving the car wasn’t injured.

The 31-year-old Winnipeg man driving the semi was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to critical but stable.

RCMP performed a roadside breathalyzer test on the driver of the car, who registered a warning. He was given a 72-hour licence suspension.

Police are continuing to investigate and say additional charges are possible.