Habitat for Humanity Manitoba Announces New CEO

WINNIPEG — Habitat for Humanity Manitoba has announced Jamie Hall as the organization’s new CEO.

Hall comes from SAFE Work Manitoba, a division of the Workers Compensation Board, where he was most recently the chief operating officer for nine years. Prior to that, Hall worked in a variety of leadership roles with Manitoba Hydro.

“Jamie has a wonderful combination of leadership, education, experience, accomplishment and presence. We are delighted that he has agreed to be our next CEO,” said Heather Medwick, board chair, Habitat for Humanity Manitoba.

Hall will succeed Sandy Hopkins, who is retiring from the CEO position after 17 years at the end of July. His first day on the new job will be July 24.