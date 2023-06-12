Tyler Hubbard to Play The Burt in October

Country singer Tyler Hubbard is coming to Winnipeg this fall as part of his first headlining Canadian tour as a solo artist.

Hubbard will play the Burton Cummings Theatre on Tuesday, October 17.

Music fans will already know Hubbard as one-half of the multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line.

The fall tour will span coast to coast to also include stops in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec.

General tickets to the show go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. An AMEX presale will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.