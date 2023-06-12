Residents Evacuated After Gas Leak in Whyte Ridge

WINNIPEG — Several homes were evacuated on Sunday afternoon after a gas line was ruptured in Whyte Ridge.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says a resident on Marygrove Crescent was digging a post hole when the rupture occurred at around 2:42 p.m.

Crews detected explosive gas levels within the house where the ruptured line occurred. Nine neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Two cats were rescued from a second home that showed gas readings inside and were reunited with their owners.

Manitoba Hydro responded to the scene and crimped the leaking gas line. Firefighters ventilated both homes until gas readings returned to normal.

Neighbouring residents were later able to return to their homes.

Manitoba residents are encouraged to “click before you dig” by submitting a location request online or by calling 1-800-940-3447.