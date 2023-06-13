2 Killed, 2 Injured in Crash Near Bloodvein First Nation

Two people were killed and another two were injured Monday afternoon in a crash near Bloodvein First Nation.
Manitoba RCMP say the single-vehicle accident happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Rice River Road, approximately 8.5 km south of Loon Straits.
The vehicle was carrying four people at the time when it went off the roadway and rolled.
A 29-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy were pronounced deceased at the scene.
A 30-year-old man and an eight-year-old girl were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
RCMP continue to investigate.