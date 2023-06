Man Fatally Struck by Train in Portage la Prairie

Manitoba RCMP say a man was fatally struck by a train early Tuesday in Portage la Prairie.

The incident happened at around 6:30 a.m. on 8th Street NW involving a westbound Canadian Pacific train.

The 43-year-old male pedestrian, from Portage la Prairie, was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

RCMP and the railway continue to investigate.