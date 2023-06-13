No Injuries in Encampment Fire on Assiniboine Avenue

Winnipeg firefighters extinguished a blaze early Tuesday at a temporary encampment on the banks of the Assiniboine River.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded at around 12:23 a.m. and found several tents engulfed in flames and smoke.

Everyone inside the tents was able to safely evacuate before crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The city says such encampments are at a heightened risk for fires and are assembled using flammable materials which burn quickly.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.