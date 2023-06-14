Homemade Gun Seized in Dauphin Traffic Stop

A Dauphin man has been charged after police found a homemade gun during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Dauphin RCMP pulled over a speeding vehicle at around 10:40 p.m. on Main Street.

An officer approached the vehicle and noted two males in the front seats. Police also detected the smell of alcohol and a large bag of unmarked cigarettes in the centre console.

The driver was given a roadside alcohol screening test and failed.

A search of the car turned up a homemade gun with a bayonet attached, a spent round of ammunition, unused ammunition, multiple cell phones, and Canadian currency.

Christopher Bilay, 37, of Dauphin was taken into custody. He has been charged with several offences, including breaching the conditions of his parole.