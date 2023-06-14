Highway 75 Reconstruction Work Underway

Construction work to improve Highway 75 is underway south of Winnipeg.

The province says the $61-million project began in mid-May and is expected to be completed by later this year.

Reconstruction of the pavement between PTH 23 and Provincial Road 305 is being done to replace deteriorated material more than 30 years old.

Concrete rehabilitation for joint repairs on the southbound lanes of Highway 75 from PR 201 to PTH 23 is also ongoing. Work on the 25-kilometre section is anticipated to be completed by fall 2025.

The design of a $9-million project to reconstruct the southbound lanes of Highway 75 at the Pembina-Emerson Point of Entry is in the early design phase. The project is being cost-shared with the federal government and will include a new dedicated truck lane west of the current highway’s alignment.