Red River Ex Thrills with New Attractions

WINNIPEG — A giant midway, indulgent carnival food, live music and X-Drive — you’ll find it all at this year’s Red River Ex.

The annual fair at Red River Exhibition Park returns this Friday and is promising an assortment of new attractions and rides to thrill visitors.

Among the more than 75 food vendors and 70 musical acts playing on three stages, organizers have something special for adrenaline seekers. The new X-Drive ride is making its North American debut in Winnipeg after recently completing a tour of the Netherlands. The state-of-the-art ride holds 16 people, soaring up to 60 feet in the air on two rotating gondolas on the opposite end of a spinning boom.

“We’re excited to be the first fair in North America to showcase the new X-Drive,” said Garth Rogerson, CEO of the Red River Exhibition Association. “It’s going to be a very popular feature of the Ex this year, alongside a huge variety of other new rides and attractions.”

Also, new this year is the Outlaw roller coaster, along with four new Kiddieland rides, including Jumbo the Flying Elephant, The Rockin’ Tug, Parker City Saloon and a modern version of the Teacups — designed to allow parents to join their kids while taking in the experience.

The Ex will also showcase some new attractions, including IFlip, an impressive display of aerial acrobatics, and the local touch of local fire dancer, stilt-walker and performer Tiauni Starr. This adds to returning favourites like Extreme Dogs, Canine Circus, The Hockey Circus Show, and so much more.

“Families looking for an affordable day out can participate in a ton of free activities and shows with low-priced gate admission. The Ex is a family event, and we put a lot of effort into ensuring families on a budget can have a great day at the fair,” added Rogerson.

Advance gate admission + Ride All-Day wristbands are $47 + GST (until June 15). The purchase includes gate admission and a Ride All-Day wristband for one person. Prices increase to $57 after the 15th. An advanced Midway EXpress Access Pass is $20 + GST until June 15.

Advance tickets are now available online at RedRiverEx.com and Sobeys, Safeway, Giant Tiger, Northern Store, North Mart, and Valu-Lots.

The Red River Ex runs June 16-25. ChrisD.ca is a proud promotional partner of the Ex.