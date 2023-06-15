Costco Planning New Store in West Winnipeg

A new Costco store is being planned on the western edge of Winnipeg.

The retailer has filed paperwork with the city to open the 166,843-square-foot store at 4077 Portage Avenue near Red River Exhibition Park and Assiniboia Downs.

The information was contained in a report filed with the Assiniboia Community Committee in advance of an upcoming meeting on June 21.

The report says Costco plans to build in the new Westport Festival development.

Costco has applied for a commercial construction permit, but has requested some changes. They include having 32 bicycle parking spaces instead of 64, and four loading spaces instead of five.

Renderings contained within the report show a large parking lot, gas station, propane station and a tire centre.

Once complete, this will be Costco’s fourth location in Winnipeg.