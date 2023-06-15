Winnipeg Park in the Running for Having ‘Best Restroom’

A Winnipeg park is being lauded for something rather unusual… its architecturally-pleasing restroom.

Forest Pavilion at Crescent Drive Park is a finalist in Cintas Canada’s contest that recognizes the best restrooms in the country.

Forest Pavilion has been singled out for being the first civic structure of its kind to apply protective FEMA flood design standards in Winnipeg. Many of its materials can also be submerged without decay in the event of overland flooding from the nearby Red River. The restroom also boasts durable hot-dipped galvanized steel, mechanically fastened rough-sawn fir that was sourced and milled using sustainable harvest practices, and super low-flow plumbing fixtures, LED lighting, and occupancy sensors to reduce consumption.

The Winnipeg ‘loo’ is competing with facilities in Port Moody and Vancouver, B.C., Edmonton, Alta. and Colborne, Ont.

The public can vote online for their favourite contender now through July 7. The winning restroom will receive $2,500 in facility services from Cintas to help maintain its award-winning washrooms.