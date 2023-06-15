Multiple People Killed in Crash on Highway 1 Near Carberry

At least 15 people have been killed in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg near Carberry, Manitoba.

The crash happened at around noon on Thursday at Highway 1 and Highway 5.

Few details are known at this time, but it’s believed a Day & Ross semi-trailer truck and a Handi-Transit vehicle collided.

STARS air ambulance has dispatched two helicopters from Winnipeg and Regina to the scene.

Photos from the scene show a vehicle in the ditch completely engulfed in flames and a semi-truck with its front end smashed in.

The Manitoba RCMP has deployed all available resources to the scene of the collision.

The Health Sciences Centre has been placed into code orange — a term that means preparing for a mass casualty event.

Shared Health says HSC Winnipeg and hospitals in Prairie Mountain Health and the Winnipeg Health Region are prepared to receive patients related to this event.

Family rooms have been established in both health regions as a result. Family members seeking information are asked to contact the HSC switchboard at (204) 787-3661 or 1-877-499-8774. The Brandon Regional Health Centre can be reached at (204) 578-4080.

Carberry is 170 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

RCMP on scene of a very serious collision on #MBHwy1 at #MBHwy5. Please yield to #rcmpmb & emergency vehicles en route. Highway closures in effect – avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/QMfQSVDeYw — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 15, 2023

STAR-9 (Regina) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Carberry, MB area. — STARS (@STARSambulance) June 15, 2023

STAR-7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Carberry, MB area. — STARS (@STARSambulance) June 15, 2023

