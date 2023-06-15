Charges Laid After Motorcyclist Injured in Crash

Winnipeg police have charged a man after a motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a van on Wednesday.

Police were called to the area of Levis Street and Talbot Avenue at around 6:10 a.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a van.

A 50-year-old man was driving his Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Talbot Avenue when a westbound Dodge van turned north onto Levis Street, cutting in front of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was ejected and seriously injured. He was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

The driver of the van and two other people didn’t remain at the scene but were located in the area a short time later.

Braedon Lee Gordon, 22, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences, including impaired driving.

He remains in custody.