Goldeyes’ Bark in the Park Returning in August

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are bringing back the popular “Bark in the Park” game to Shaw Park this summer.

Dog owners can bring their doggos and puppers down to the stadium on Saturday, August 12 as the Fish host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at 6 p.m.

The baseball club has partnered with the Winnipeg Humane Society for the 7th annual event.

“The power of partnership is so important to the WHS and we are thankful the Goldeyes thought to support us in this way,” said Jessica Miller, CEO, Winnipeg Humane Society. “The WHS helps over 10,000 animals each year, we can only do this with the support of our generous community.”

During the event, dogs and dog owners can enjoy various dog-themed entertainment, giveaways and pet-related fun with plenty of treats for furry fans. A complimentary “treat bag” will be issued to the owners of the first 1,000 dogs through the gates courtesy of Petland.

Each animal will require a ticket for the event. Advance ticket packages are on sale now starting at $16 each plus fees. Each package includes a seat for one dog and one owner (must be purchased in multiples of 2).

Fans who have previously purchased tickets to the Goldeyes’ August 12 game may exchange those tickets for special Bark in the Park tickets, free of charge, at the Goldeyes box office.