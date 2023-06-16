MPI Not Seeking Autopac Rate Increase in 2024-25

WINNIPEG — Manitoba drivers won’t be seeing an increase to their Autopac rates for the 2024-25 insurance year.

Manitoba Public Insurance isn’t requesting a rate change with the Public Utilities Board in its latest general rate application.

“While people across the province continue to manage the impacts of the rising cost of living, MPI is proud to provide Manitobans with affordable products and services that meet their needs,” said Satvir Jatana, MPI’s vice-president and chief customer officer.

“If MPI’s rate application is approved, 52 percent of private passenger class drivers — which make up two-thirds of all policies — will see a decrease in 2024/25.

Jatana says MPI is in healthy financial shape and reserves put aside to address unexpected or unanticipated claims costs are in line with legislated targets.

Along with its application, MPI is seeking a policy change to the Driver Safety Rating (DSR) system, which would increase the top of the scale by one increment, offering a 48 percent vehicle premium discount to drivers at DSR Level +18. MPI would also apply greater discounts to all DSR levels greater than DSR Level +8.

MPI is also proposing a new blanket insurance policy framework for Manitoba’s rideshare industry to align with other provinces. If approved, the new policy would seamlessly switch between a registered owner policy and the new basic blanket policy depending on the use of the vehicle.