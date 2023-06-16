Manitoba RCMP Say Transport Truck in Crash That Killed 15 Had Right of Way

By The Canadian Press

Manitoba RCMP say dash-cam footage seized from a transport truck that collided with a minibus full of seniors shows the bus pulled into the lane where the truck had the right-of-way.

Fifteen people from in and around Dauphin, Man., died and 10 are in hospital, with six of the survivors in critical condition.

Supt. Rob Lasson says police are not assigning blame at this time and continue to investigate.

He says officers are looking into whether the truck had mechanical problems and if it recorded its speed and co-ordinates.

Lasson says police have not yet spoken to the driver of the bus, who is still being treated in hospital, but they have spoken to the truck driver.

He says those who were on the bus range in age from 58 to 88, and 19 were women while six were men.