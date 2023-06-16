Otter Falls Campground Reopening in Whiteshell Provincial Park

The Otter Falls campground in Whiteshell Provincial Park will reopen to campers in time for the Canada Day long weekend.

The province says the campground will welcome visitors beginning June 29, following disastrous flooding from the Winnipeg River in 2022. The site has undergone several repairs since then.

Reservations will open on June 22 at 9 a.m. Campers can make reservations online or by calling 1-888-482-2267, or in-person at the Natural Resources and Northern Development office in Winnipeg at 1181 Portage Avenue.

All other provincial park campgrounds are open with the exception of Tulabi Falls walk-in sites in Nopiming Provincial Park, which remain closed. Repairs are underway on the flood damage from last year, and an opening date is undetermined at this time.