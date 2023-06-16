Two Men Killed in Crash on Highway 8

Two men have been killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 8 in the RM of St. Andrews.

RCMP say the collision happened at around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday just south of the intersection of Provincial Road 230.

Police have determined a vehicle, being driven by a 73-year-old man from Stonewall, was travelling southbound in the northbound lane, when it collided head-on with a northbound vehicle, being driven by a 66-year-old man from the RM of Gimli.

Both drivers, and sole occupants in the vehicles, were pronounced deceased on scene.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.