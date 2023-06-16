Semi-Automatic Rifle Fired Off Balcony in Refinery District

Three people have been charged after a gun was fired off of a balcony in Winnipeg’s Refinery District.

Police responded to the area of Bishop Grandin Boulevard (Abinojii Mikanah) and Newmarket Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Thursday for the sound of gunshots.

Officers were then led to a suite in the nearby 400 block of Ballantrae Drive. They located two men and a woman inside, who they say were uncooperative.

ADVERTISEMENT



Police determined the suspects stood on the balcony of their suite and fired multiple rounds of a gun into a field behind their building. No injuries were reported.

A search warrant was obtained and police seized a fully operational SKS semi-automatic rifle, two additional rifles/shotguns in various states of disassembly and ammunition. They also seized 23 rocks of crack cocaine with an estimated value of $4,600 and several scales and packaging materials consistent with drug trafficking.

Mason Buchner-Monkman, 24, Devon Meyer, 24, and a 23-year-old woman, all from Winnipeg, have been charged with numerous weapon and drug-related offences.

Both men remain in custody.