Winnipeg Ice on the Move to Washington

The WHL’s Winnipeg Ice are on the move and have been sold.

The team is moving to Wenatchee, Washington after being purchased by businessman David White of the California-based Shoot the Puck Foundation.

The Ice had only four seasons in Winnipeg after relocating to the city from Cranbrook, B.C. under the ownership of Greg Fettes, CEO of IntouchCX, in 2019.

The team relocated to Winnipeg on the condition of building its own arena near its practice facility just off McGillivray Boulevard. Those plans never came to fruition, with the pandemic shelving development plans indefinitely. After investing in facility upgrades, the Ice ended up playing all of their home games at the small Wayne Fleming Arena on the University of Manitoba campus.

In an email to season seat holders, the Ice said: