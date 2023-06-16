Temporary Winnipeg Road Closures in Effect This Weekend

Winnipeg motorists are being advised of temporary road closures occurring over the coming days.

Carlton Street

Southbound Carlton Street, between Graham Avenue and St. Mary Avenue, is currently closed until Saturday, June 17 at 10 p.m. for building construction.

Manitoba Marathon

University Crescent, between Chancellor Matheson Road and Pembina Highway; as well as Chancellor Matheson Road, between Research Road and University Crescent, will be closed on Sunday, June 18 at 2 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Midwinter Avenue

Westbound Midwinter Avenue, between Levis Street and Henderson Highway, including the north sidewalk will be closed on Sunday, June 18 at 8 a.m. until Monday, August 21 at 3 p.m. for water main renewal work.

Motorists are advised to allow additional travel time, use alternate routes to get to their destinations while the closures are in effect. Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.