Manitoba Hydro Among Employers Fined by Province

Manitoba Hydro has been fined by the province over an injury to a worker during an incident four years ago.

A power line technician working for the Crown corporation was injured on December 6, 2019 in Brandon. The province says the worker was removing fibreglass arms on a concrete hydro pole and replacing them with a single wooden component. The worker and crew had done the work without de-energizing the hydro lines that carried 7,200 volts of electricity. While carrying out the work, the worker came into contact with the electricity, which created an arc flash, causing burns to the worker’s face. The worker sought immediate medical treatment for second-degree facial burns.

Through an investigation, charges were laid under the Workplace Safety and Health Act. On June 2, Manitoba Hydro pleaded guilty to failing to ensure, so far as practicable, the worker’s safety, health and/or welfare at work. The Crown corporation was ordered to pay $65,000 by the court.

In a separate incident, Carte International Inc. was ordered to pay a $20,000 fine on June 2 related to a worker’s injury on August 27, 2020.

A coil winder operator was winding a coil when they reached over the shaft of the machine while it was engaged to adjust a roller. While doing this, the worker’s clothing was caught in the machine, causing their hands to become entangled. The worker freed themselves from the machine and sought immediate medical treatment. The worker sustained fractures and had portions of two fingers amputated because of the severity of the injuries.

The employer pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that a machine had safeguards to prevent the worker from coming into contact with moving parts.