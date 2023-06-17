Suspect Sought in Windsor Park Sexual Assault

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a girl was sexually assaulted in the Windsor Park neighbourhood on Friday night.

The 15-year-old victim was with a group of friends in Frontenac Park near Cottonwood Road at around 10 p.m. when the suspect approached them and started a conversation. Police say the teen was touched in an unwanted sexual manner after being separated from the group. After the assault, she and her friends left the area and reported the incident to her caregiver.

The suspect is described as an East Indian man in his 20s who was wearing an orange hoodie, and dark pants with a red stripe.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).