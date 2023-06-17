Man Dies Following Fire on Furby Street

WINNIPEG — One man has died and five others have been injured in two separate fires early Saturday.

Winnipeg firefighters responded to a blaze at a residence in the 600 block of Furby Street at around 5:10 a.m.

Three people were transported to hospital, including two people in stable condition. A third person was transported in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy is pending.

Shortly before the fatal incident, firefighters were called to an apartment in the 400 block of Kennedy Street at around 4:40 a.m.

Four people were rescued from the building — three were transported to hospital, two in stable condition and one in critical condition.

Anyone with information on either fire is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).