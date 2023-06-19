Concordia Hospital Opens New Operating Room for Joint Replacement

WINNIPEG — A fifth operating room has opened at Concordia Hospital to add capacity for joint replacement surgery.

The province says the new operating room will allow the health system to handle up to 1,000 additional inpatient and same-day hip and knee replacement procedures per year.

“With the opening of our new operating room at Concordia Hospital, we are taking a significant step towards addressing the growing demand for joint replacement surgeries in our community,” said Carrie Fruehm, president and COO, Concordia Hospital.

“This expansion not only increases our capacity but also allows us to reduce wait times and provide our patients with timely access to the care they need.”

In addition to the new operating room, the expansion includes one more orthopedic surgeon, an investment in anesthesia staff, four new inpatient beds, and additional nursing and allied health staff.

More than 200 donors contributed $350,000 toward to the capital costs of the project through fundraising efforts by the Concordia Foundation.