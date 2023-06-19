Teen Assaulted, Injured Leaving Concert in Downtown Winnipeg

A teen is recovering in hospital after being assaulted and seriously injured leaving a concert in downtown Winnipeg on Sunday.

Police say the 17-year-old boy was assaulted in the area of Fort Street and Graham Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. while trying to break up a fight between other people.

The incident happened shortly after the victim left the A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie concert at Canada Life Centre. Videos posted to social media showed the rapper stopping the show several times to address fights in the crowd, with arena security and police escorting numerous people out. In one instance, officers could be seen using handcuffs on one concert-goer.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he remains in guarded condition.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).