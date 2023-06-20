Four Injured in ATV Rollover on Manitoba First Nation

Four people were seriously injured last weekend in an ATV crash on Crane River First Nation.

Manitoba RCMP say the collision happened the morning of June 17 when the vehicle went off the road and rolled.

All four people were not wearing helmets and were taken to hospital, including the driver and three passengers. A 15-year-old boy and two 17-year-old girls suffered non-life-threatening injuries, along with an 18-year-old man who was driving.

The driver, from Crane River First Nation, is facing impaired driving charges. He was released from custody to appear in court on August 22, 2023.

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP continue to investigate.