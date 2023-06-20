Man Killed Trying to Free Vehicle from Ditch

A 25-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was trying to get unstuck reversed and hit him.

Manitoba RCMP say the accident happened at around 3 a.m. last Sunday on Provincial Road 200, located near Road 7N, in the RM of Emerson-Franklin.

Two other people were in the vehicle at the time when the driver hit the ditch and became stuck. The deceased, who had been driving, had exited the vehicle and was attempting to push the vehicle out when it suddenly reversed and struck him.

Police say the passengers, aged 25 and 26, called 911 and loaded up the victim before driving to the nearest intersection where they waited for help. They weren’t injured in the crash.

Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate.