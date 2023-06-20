World’s Largest Inflatable Obstacle Course Coming to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The world’s largest inflatable obstacle course is coming to IG Field this summer.

Called The Monster, the attraction includes more than 40 obstacles spanning nearly 1,000 feet.

The event will run from August 4-7 and is targeted towards both kids and adults.

The Monster’s innovative layout features gravity-defying slides, towering inflatable walls and mind-bending mazes, making it the ultimate must-see attraction for anyone seeking a heart-pounding adventure. The event can accommodate up to 380 guests per hour and 100 challengers on the obstacle course at a time. The course takes between 20-30 minutes to complete.

Apart from actively jumping your way through the obstacles, The Monster offers additional attractions and amenities including food and beverages available for purchase at the Rum Hut, a live DJ, photo opportunities and games setup in the north endzone concourse.

Tickets are $21 for youth and $25 for adults (18+ only after 6 p.m.), plus fees. For tickets, visit themonster-canada.com/winnipeg.