Man Identified in Fatal Winnipeg Fire the Victim of Homicide: Police

Winnipeg police say a man who died in hospital following a fire last weekend was the victim of a homicide.

Police say Johnathen Joseph Tait, 33, of Winnipeg, succumbed to his injuries after being pulled from a fire at a home in the 600 block of Furby Street on June 17.

A post-mortem examination determined Tait was the victim of a homicide.

Two other people were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).