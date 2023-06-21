Porter Airlines to Launch Direct Winnipeg-Toronto Service

WINNIPEG — Porter Airlines is entering the Winnipeg market to provide direct flights from Manitoba’s capital to Toronto.

Service between both cities will begin on September 7 with two daily roundtrip flights.

“We’re very excited to welcome Porter Airlines to Winnipeg Richardson International Airport,” said Nick Hays, president and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority.

“Porter is renowned for delivering a unique, high-quality experience, and their expansion west gives travellers from our region another great option as well as more choices. We’re thrilled to help Porter grow and look forward to working together to expand their network from YWG.”

The new Winnipeg-Toronto Pearson route will operate with state-of-the-art, 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

Initial Winnipeg flights will depart for Toronto daily at 12:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. CT. Porter flights out of Toronto will leave daily for Winnipeg at 10:05 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. ET.

Introductory roundtrip fares start at $177.