21 Winnipeg Co-Workers Share in $1M Lottery Win

A group of 21 Winnipeg co-workers are sharing in a $1 million Lotto Max win.

Ryan Camia and 20 of his co-workers will each get a slice of the jackpot from the June 2 Maxmillions draw.

“I think I had to scan the ticket to prove it to each and every one of them,” Camia said in a statement.

“We had to keep checking to make sure the amount was right!”

Camia says everyone in the group buys one $6 Lotto Max ticket and gives it to him to hold on to as the group’s trustee. This winning ticket was purchased by group member Reymund Calica two days before the draw from the BG Fuels located at 2132B McPhillips Street in Winnipeg.

Each member of the group will walk away with $47,619 in winnings.

Other members of the winning group include Calica, Rodemil DeGuzman, Richard Viray, Paul Santos, Joselito Ablao, Rafaelito Ablao, Justin Camia, Gilbert Suba, Marcelito Lestones, Jason Roberts, Ryan Teano, Victorino Ramos, Maria Galang, Jesus Pagaran, Chad Magladery, Ian Supnet, Daryl Aguila, Gabriel Palma and Rogelio Endrinal all from Winnipeg, and Kristia Sulit of West St. Paul.