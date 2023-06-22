Manitoba Funding More Addictions Treatment Spaces

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is funding 513 new addictions treatment spaces in Winnipeg at a cost of $2.9 million.

The investment builds on previous addictions funding announcements by the province and brings the total number of treatment spaces to 1,648 through $8.7 million in funding.

“These new investments are essential in building a co-ordinated, integrated access to evidence-based addictions and mental health care in our province,” said Dr. Jitender Sareen, provincial specialty lead for mental health and addictions, Shared Health.

“These initiatives are guided by Manitoba’s Clinical and Preventive Services Plan and the VIRGO Report.”

Some of the funding will be funnelled into the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, which has graduated 184 men through thier 16-week live-in program in two years.

“This sustained provincial funding ensures we can continue to help men get their lives back as they return to their families, loved ones, jobs and society in general,” said Scott Oake, founder and president, Bruce Oake Memorial Foundation.