RCMP Release Names of 16 Seniors Killed in Manitoba Bus Crash

Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 seniors who died last week in a crash west of Winnipeg near Carberry.

During a news conference in Dauphin on Thursday, officers and family members placed giant photos of the victims, aged 68 to 88, on easels.

The seniors were travelling on a minibus to the Sand Hills Casino when their vehicle was hit by a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway and Highway 5.

Fifteen people on the bus died that day and a woman who was injured died in hospital Tuesday.

Health officials have said nine others are in hospital, with four still in critical condition.

Community members in Dauphin are to hold a vigil to mourn the victims.

The deceased have been identified as:

Louis Bretecher , 81

, 81 Margaret Furkalo , 82

, 82 Vangie Gilchrist , 83

, 83 Ann Hill , 81

, 81 Helen Kufley , 88

, 88 Arlene Lindquist , 68

, 68 Dianne Medwid , 70

, 70 Nettie Nakonechny , 87

, 87 Shirley Novalkowski , 76

, 76 Frank Perzylo , 82

, 82 Rose Perzylo , 80

, 80 Jean Rosenkranz , 82

, 82 Donna Showdra , 79

, 79 Lillian Stobbe , 73

, 73 Patsy Zamrykut , 88

, 88 Claudia Zurba, 87

“Words cannot express the loss you have experienced over the last few days or the trauma that continues as you visit the loved ones in the hospital,” said Ernest Sirski, the reeve of the Rural Municipality of Dauphin.

“We cannot feel your pain. We can only offer our sympathies. We cannot suffer your loss, but we can share your grief.”

Police are examining the mechanics of the two vehicles involved and plan to eventually speak with the minibus driver and the other witnesses, but not before their conditions improve.

Watch Thursday’s news conference:

— With files from The Canadian Press