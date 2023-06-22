Winnipeg Lotto Winner Plans to Buy Bigger House

A Winnipeg man plans on buying a bigger house with his recent $1 million windfall.

Aman Kumar Arora won the prize in a Lotto Max draw held on May 23.

“I had the cashier check the ticket for me,” he said while claiming his prize. “I was so surprised and very happy. I’m going to buy a bigger house!”

Arora purchased his winning Lotto Max ticket from the Red River Co-op store at 2251 Ness Avenue in Winnipeg. He won his prize by exactly matching one of the Maxmillions draws with numbers 3, 4, 9, 26, 30, 42 and 45.