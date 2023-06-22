Police Raid Drug-Trafficking Operation in Prairie Pointe

Winnipeg police have charged two Ontario men they say were trafficking drugs in the city.

Police began their investigation in early May and identified two suspects believed to have taken up temporary residence in Winnipeg to traffic illicit drugs.

On June 1, police executed a search warrant at a short-term rental home in the 100 block of Northwater Bay in Prairie Pointe.

Officers seized approximately $35,000 in cash, 560 grams of powder cocaine, 54 grams of crack cocaine, 700 Percocet prescription pills, and various legal documents and identification.

Ahmed Waziry, 25, and Najibullah Rassouli, 29, both of Ottawa, have been charged with several offences.

Both suspects remain at large and are believed to be evading police. Warrants for their arrest have been issued.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police at (204) 986-8430 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).