Cross Lake RCMP are investigating the drowning of a 42-year-old man in the community.

Officers were notified on Wednesday afternoon that a man had been brought to the local nursing station and pronounced deceased.

Police spoke with three witnesses who reported the victim entered the water and began having difficulty. He went under and didn’t resurface.

The victim was located and removed from the water where he was taken to the nursing station.

Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate.